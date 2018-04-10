Norfolk supports Humboldt

SIMCOE -

A number of Norfolk County staff and residents will join a nationwide movement to support the Humboldt Broncos and their community on Thursday.

In the wake of a tragic bus crash that left 15 members of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team dead and the rest injured, a 'jersey day' has been created by a group of hockey moms from British Columbia.

Many Norfolk schools are encouraging their students to take part and county employees are also being urged to get in on the act.

“It's the very least this community can do,” said Norfolk Mayor Charlie Luke.

“Some of these hockey teams in small towns, that's sort of the pride and joy of the community and what brings a community together. We have three junior hockey teams in (Norfolk), and I can't imagine what we'd be going through if that was one of our junior teams - or any of our sports teams.”

Not only will Luke sport a jersey April 12, he plans to pen a letter of condolence on behalf of Norfolk residents and council members to be delivered to Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench.

The tragic event hit Luke hard as he spent many hours riding a bus to games during a junior/intermediate hockey career that spanned nine seasons.

“It certainly hits home that it can happen to any one of us at any time and my sympathy goes out to that town,” he said.

Sympathy will also be extended from schools like Lynndale Heights in Simcoe. Principal Bill Valoppi said Tuesday that students can make a donation to the team if they wish. They are also encouraged to wear a jersey of any kind, or green and yellow clothing – the colours of the Broncos.

“It's not like we want to jump on a bandwagon but we certainly want to share our support and have the Broncos, the families and everyone associated with them know that we think of them and we care for them,” said Valoppi.

“It's certainly a tragedy I wouldn't wish on anyone.”

Kids at St. Frances Cabrini in Delhi will also be involved. Principal Orazio Caltagirone said despite the distance between them the communities of Humboldt and Delhi aren't all that dissimilar.

“There's some strong parallels between Humboldt and our community in terms of closeness and togetherness and hockey bringing them together etc.,” he said.

“We felt that this would be a way we could connect with that community.”

People attending of Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover this week can also help the Humboldt community.

Amie Ferris of the Port Dover Kinsmen Club announced this week on Facebook that donation buckets and pails will be available both April 12 and during Friday's biker rally in Port Dover. All money donated will go to the Broncos hockey club. The buckets/pails will be posted at Walker Street (Erie Beach parking lot), and at the Kinsmen merchandise locations - Powell Park and Elmer Lewis Parkette.

