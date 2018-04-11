Woman faces fraud, theft charges

SIMCOE -

A Norfolk woman faces several charges following a police investigation into financial discrepancies at a business in South Walsingham.

Norfolk OPP were alerted to the situation on Front Road in September 2017.

This week, police charged Bethany VanBelleghem, 28, with two counts of theft over $5,000, fraud over $5,000, trafficking in stolen goods under $5,000, and falsification of books and documents with fraudulent intent.

In a news release, the Norfolk OPP say that cash and merchandise were taken from the business over a two-year period.

The accused will answer the charges at a later date in the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe.