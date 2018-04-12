SIMCOE -

Norfolk and Haldimand have not had a full-time medical officer of health in 21 years.

That should change this fall.

Ontario’s Health Protection and Promotion Act requires health units to have a full-time medical officer of health on staff. The MOH is the senior medical official in charge of public health in any given jurisdiction.

The two counties have got along for many years without a full-time medical officer of health. Since the days of Haldimand-Norfolk Region, the counties have got by with a part-time MOH or an acting MOH.

The Ministry of Health has asked the counties numerous times to correct this. Finally, following a health unit audit last year, the ministry insisted that the Haldimand-Norfolk board of health recruit someone to serve in this capacity.

The last full-time MOH in Haldimand and Norfolk was Dr. Sandor Demeter. He left the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit in 1997.

Part-time and acting MOHs have served ever since. For many years, Haldimand and Norfolk have been served by Dr. Malcolm Lock, the full-time medical officer of health at the Brant County Health Unit. Lock has served locally with the title of acting medical officer of health since 2007.

On April 19, Lock passes the baton in Haldimand and Norfolk. Serving in his place until Sept. 30 will be Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke. Urbantke is head of emergency medicine at Woodstock Hospital and Oxford County’s investigating coroner.

Urbantke has served in the past as acting medical officer of health for Oxford County Public Health.

Come Oct. 1, Urbantke will be replaced locally on a full-time basis by Dr. Shanker Nesathurai.

Nesathurai comes highly recommended.

A news release from the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit says Nesathurai is chief of physical medicine and rehabilitation with Hamilton Health Sciences, chief of physical medicine and rehabilitation at St. Joseph’s Health Care in Hamilton, professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at McMaster University’s department of medicine, an honorary fellow at the University of Wisconsin, and a part-time member of the Harvard Medical School.

Nesathurai is also licensed to practise medicine in New York state and Massachusetts. He has written for many leading medical journals.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit is awaiting the Ministry of Health’s approval of Nesathurai’s appointment. If that approval isn’t received by Oct. 1, he will arrive in the local area as Norfolk and Haldimand’s full-time acting medical officer of health.

Marlene Miranda, Norfolk and Haldimand’s general manager of health and social services, said Nesathurai will serve on site in Haldimand and Norfolk four days a week. He will also be available for meetings of the Haldimand-Norfolk Board of Health at Governor Simcoe Square.

Haldimand and Norfolk Health and Social Services will hold a farewell open house at the health unit in Simcoe for Lock April 17.

“Dr. Lock will be missed,” Miranda said in the news release. “We extend our warmest wishes and our appreciation for his service, commitment and expertise.”

Lock will continue in his capacity as medical officer of health for the Brant County Health Unit.

