The Township of Norwich says they are sticking with the Canada Day committee’s original decision to host celebrations on July 2.

The township hosted a special meeting Wednesday evening after community members expressed concern over the decision.

“After hearing from and considering input from a number of community members, the committee has reconfirmed the decision to hold celebrations on Monday July 2nd, 2018,” read a press release issued Thursday morning.

The community is home to a large population of Netherlands Reformed congregations, a conservative Protestant denomination that considers Sunday a day of rest, not of celebration.

According to the release, during the meeting committee members reviewed logistical considerations, available entertainment, inclusiveness for all members, as well as the fact that Monday July 2 has been designated a statutory holiday in accordance with the Holidays Act.

“It was also highlighted that contrary to some information circulating, that neither the committee or township council were approached by any individuals or groups requesting or pressuring that events not be held on Sunday the 1st,” the release said.

It was also noted in the release that there are other communities across the country that hold events and celebrations for Canada Day that also do not necessarily occur on July 1st.

The committee also opted to name the event “Proud Past, Bright Future – A Canadian Celebration.”

