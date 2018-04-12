COURTLAND -

Ontario's police watchdog is probing a fatal crash east of Tillsonburg.

OPP tried to stop a vehicle on Simcoe Street in Tillsonburg about 2 p.m. on March 31, but the driver wouldn't pull over, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Wednesday. The vehicle was in a crash on Main Street in Courtland.

The 28-year-old driver, whose name hasn't been released, died in hospital from his injuries on Sunday, the SIU said.

Four investigators and one forensic investigators have been assigned to the incident.

The SIU investigates cases of civilian death or serious injury involving police and allegations of sexual assault against officers.