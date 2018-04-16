WOODSTOCK -

A fentanyl dealer who supplied the drug that killed an Oxford County mom in an overdose was sentenced Monday to two years in prison.

William Knapp’s wife was cousins with Carolyn de Wit, a Norwich mother of three who died at age 32 after a 2016 drug overdose in the Norwich restaurant where she worked as a waitress. Knapp pleaded guilty last month to criminal negligence causing death in the landmark local case.

The family of de Wit did not write a victim impact statement for Monday’s sentencing hearing because “it’s still too painful,” prosecutors said in court.

“(I’m) very sorry for everything that happened,” Knapp told the court, adding he’s addicted to “a whole bunch of stuff.”

Knapp has a hereditary neuromuscular disease that gives him chronic pain in his hands, feet and shins. He had a valid prescription for fentanyl but sold the patches for money – including one to de Wit, who was mother to two boys and a girl.

Knapp’s convictions for criminal negligence causing death and trafficking are considered to be one of the first Ontario cases where a dealer has been convicted in a fentanyl death. Charges of manslaughter and misleading police were withdrawn by the Crown when Knapp, who lives in Norwich Township, pleaded guilty last month.

Fentanyl, the powerful opioid that has left a trail of death and addiction across the country, is so dangerous and prevalent that police and public health authorities have stepped in to warn citizens of its grave dangers.

In Ontario, police and firefighters now carry naloxone, a medication that can reverse the effect of opioid overdoses.