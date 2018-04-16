SIMCOE -

The Simcoe Lions have dedicated this spring to helping Norfolk County get its groove on.

The Lions will serve up a double dose of disco mania and thigh-slapping comedy this weekend under the heading of Get into the Groove.

This is the Lions’ 67th annual show. The tried-and-true format features a chorus of singers backed by talented local musicians. Tasty hits from the '70s will be interspersed with hilarious skits featuring the Lions’ impressive line-up of amateur comedians.

Show-stopping cameos have become a feature of the program in recent years. Get into the Groove is no exception.

Talented local singers preparing to enter the spotlight include James Grant, front man for the rock band The Unloved, Norfolk Has Talent champion Felicia McMinn, and Langton songbird Devyn Descheemaeker.

Lions soloist Brooke Shafto is a threat once more to move the audience to tears with a heart-felt ballad or two.

Lion Terry Sheppard, a member of the chorus and spokesperson for the show, says about 90 people will have a hand in making the spectacle happen.

“Everybody in our club participates,” Sheppard said last week. “It’s a bonding thing for our club. For the new guys joining it’s a great way to find out what the club is all about.”

Hits from the '70s songbook include timeless classics from the likes of The Eagles, Simon & Garfunkel and Neil Diamond.

Taking centre stage during the comedy routines include local funnymen Bob Foster, Gene Walleyn, Dave Pond and Mike Bauslaugh. Ted Adams stole the show last year with a great Donald Trump routine and is expected to do so again this weekend.

The shows take place Friday and Saturday night.

The curtain goes up on Friday’s show at 8 p.m. while everyone with tickets to Saturday’s show will want to be in their seats and ready to be entertained at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $22 apiece for one and all. They are available at Max Convenience on Colborne Street South in Simcoe or by calling 519-426-8562.

“Tickets have been $22 for a lot of years now,” Sheppard said. “It’s a great price and a great value. When you’re supporting your Lions Club you’re supporting your community.”

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com