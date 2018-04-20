There’s a growing sense of frustration among Southwestern Ontario crop farmers as the planting season has been delayed by winter-like weather that won’t loosen its grip on the region.

Keith Currie, president of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA), said farmers have a specific window to plant each spring and it’s frustrating to have it narrowed by low temperatures and snow-covered fields.

“It’s about economics, this is our livelihood,” he said Wednesday. “Anytime something out of our control takes that over, it’s very frustrating. We realize there’s not much we can do about it, but we’re still ticked off anyways.”

Currie said in some years Southwestern Ontario crop farmers have already started planting by this time. The area is known for producing soybeans, corn and wheat – there is concern excess moisture could harm winter wheat yields – but it’s also affecting other types of products.

“The guys down in (Chatham-)Kent that like to get their sugar beets in early, that’s not happening,” Currie said.

He added it could also impact forage grown for livestock operations in Perth, Middlesex and Oxford counties.

Grain Farmers of Ontario chairperson Markus Haerle said these types of weather patterns wreaking havoc on planting timelines are more common in the eastern and northern parts of the province, but this year it’s affecting everyone.



Julie Danen stands next to a snow-covered field on the dairy and cash-crop farm she owns along with husband Ed on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in Shakespeare, Ont. (Terry Bridge/Stratford Beacon Herald)

“It’s the same story of planting delays,” he said.

Haerle said crop farmers are about two weeks behind schedule. Milder temperatures are expected as early as this weekend, but the soil still has to dry out before seeds can be sewn.

Haerle said corn is generally planted around May 1 followed soon after by soybeans – somewhere between May 5 and 10. Julie Danen, who owns a dairy farm and cash-crop operation in Shakespeare, Ont. along with husband Ed, said on good years they’re planting by late April.

This spring it’s looking like mid-May.

“At the earliest,” she said.

Another issue may be a shortened planting season, which causes additional strain on farmers due the truncated timeframe.

“Guys and gals are going harder, a lot more stress gets put on them and sometimes mistakes happen, too, when you get rushing,” said Currie, president of the OFA – a lobbying organization representing 37,000 farm families across the province – for the past two years. “It’s something that everyone’s concerned about, but unfortunately it’s completely out of our control.”

As for the frustration factor, Haerle said farmers generally have lots of patience.

“They ride out the highs and the lows,” he said. “But there’s certainly a concern because what a planting delay also brings is a harvest delay.”

