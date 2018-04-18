Police blotter: Vehicle stolen from garage lot

Haldimand OPP is investigating the theft of a motor vehicle from Fleming Motors on Main Street South in Hagersville.

Police say that sometime between April 16 at 10:40 p.m. and April 17 at 1 p.m., someone removed a white 2011 Ford Edge SUV from the property.

OPP is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Resident loses money in loan scam

A local resident is out $1,400 after being duped in a loan scam.

Norfolk OPP report that the resident applied for an advanced loan. While the person had verbal and written correspondence, no funds ever arrived after they paid $1,400 to cover the initial cost of three months of interest.

The victim was informed that they were "high risk" and became suspicious after additional funds were requested.

After realizing that this was in fact a scam, the victim immediately hung up the phone and contacted police.

Advance-fee loan perpetrators are preying on unwary consumers, taking their money for the promise of a loan or credit, say police.

The scam artists often impersonate legitimate lenders to entice consumers into falling for their offer.

Norfolk OPP remind residents: Don't make a payment to an individual for a loan; no legitimate lending organization would make such a request. Never wire money or send money orders for a loan through a money transfer service. Legitimate lenders don't pressure you to wire funds.

Coin machine stolen

A coin machine was forcibly removed and stolen from a dryer in a laundry room at a Kent Street South address in Simcoe in the early morning hours on April 17.

Mischief to vehicle

In the early morning hours Tuesday, someone used a sharp instrument to damage the entire paint surface of a vehicle parked on College Avenue in Simcoe. The Norfolk OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public's assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Documents taken

Ownership and insurance documents were stolen from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence on Foster Street in Simcoe in the early hours of April 18.

The OPP reminds community residents that if they observe any suspicious activity to please contact the police immediately.

Pickup fails to stop

The driver of a white coloured Dodge pickup truck travelling westbound on Talbot Road in Delhi failed to stop for a group of children that were about to cross the street on April 17 at about 4:36 p.m.

The children were attempting to cross at a designated crosswalk, said Norfolk OPP.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The driver of the truck continued westbound on Highway 3 at a high rate of speed. Police are continuing to investigate and is seeking the public's assistance with this investigation.