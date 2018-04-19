SIMCOE -

Norfolk council would welcome the Simcoe and District Chamber of Commerce and the Simcoe Business Improvement Area as a tenant at Governor Simcoe Square.

However, some on council are against the idea of a preferential lease. They want to see what the market will bear before renting out the old Crown attorney’s office at the square’s south-east corner.

That was the conclusion council came to this week after learning that the heritage structure could require $72,000 in repairs before it is fit for occupancy. The Simcoe chamber and the BIA expressed interest in the building in a letter to the county last week.

Port Rowan Coun. Noel Haydt thought the proposed budget was high for a 1,200-square-foot building.

Norfolk building manager Marlene Watson countered that this was not out of line for an old structure that might conceal a few surprises. The renovation will involve removing old plaster from the walls and ceiling as well as tearing up floor boards.

“You never know what you’re going to find,” Watson said. “We’ve worked some contingency in there. It is high, but this is the worst-case scenario.”

The renovation also involves upgrading bathroom facilities, improved lighting, installing a handicapped-accessible entrance at the rear of the office, and rewiring the building for internet and state-of-the-art telecommunications.

“Buildings seem to last longer when you have someone in there keeping them up,” Mayor Charlie Luke said. “This is not an unusual cost to renovate a building like that.

“But what a great location. I don’t think it would be unreasonable to get $1,000 a month if we renovate. That’s a seven-year payback. It’s not like we’re looking at a 30-year debenture. I’m going to support this.”

In his report to council, CAO David Cribbs said the building would be suitable for county staff or an institutional tenant such as the Simcoe chamber and the Simcoe BIA.

Cribbs pointed out that a 1975 bylaw forbids private-sector tenants from occupying the structure. Cribbs said council can rescind that bylaw if it wishes.

Council positioned itself to do just that by including private-sector occupancy as an option. Council had this written into the motion it passed because it wants to maximize the building’s market potential.

The building was home to Norfolk’s planning department in Simcoe until employees there moved into the new county offices at the corner of Robinson Street and Queen Street in 2015.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com