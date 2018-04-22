Hall of fame welcomes new inductees

WATERFORD -

On April 29, three new inductees will enter the Norfolk County Agricultural Hall of Fame at the Waterford Heritage and Agricultural Museum.

They are Bauke Vogelzang, Hellyer Ginseng and the St. Williams Forestry Station.

The Hellyer name is familiar in Waterford.

In the 1890s, brothers Clarence and Albert Hellyer began growing North American ginseng in Townsend Centre. Their agricultural “experiment” would become a booming local industry. Even during the Great Depression, the brothers continued to grow their ginseng using seed cultivated from wild roots.

The large-scale commercial industry that ginseng has become can be credited to the efforts of the Hellyer family.

In the 1950s, Audrey Hellyer, Clarence’s nephew, received a letter from Hong Kong written by Clifford Cheng. He had seen the Hellyer name written on a drum of ginseng at a New York auction and wanted to know if the family would sell its product directly.

With the decline of the local tobacco industry and the money offered for good root, ginseng soon became the crop to grow. While the last of the Hellyer ginseng line, Peter, has retired from the industry, the family’s strain of ginseng most likely is still used in today’s ginseng fields. Peter’s retirement closed the chapter on four generations of Hellyers that helped build the Ontario ginseng industry.

The induction ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.

There are a few upcoming events to mark on our calendars.

On April 26, the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 123, will hold its annual Terry Anderson Golf Tournament at Springview Farms Golf Course. You can sign up at the legion’s bar.

And, on May 13, the annual Mother’s Day brunch will be served at the legion from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Also popular are the dragon boat races held in downtown Waterford on Shadow Lake as a fundraiser for the Cancer Support and Resource Program of Norfolk and the CIBC Run for the Cure. This year’s event will be held on July 21. Racing starts at 8:30 a.m. — rain or shine.

Registration is open. No experience is necessary. You just need the desire to have fun, get wet and support a great cause.

The cost is $1,000 per team for a guaranteed three races. The teams are mixed but there is to be a minimum of eight female paddlers per boat. An experienced steerperson is included in the cost of registration.

Lively Dragon from Hamilton will be supplying the boats, life-jackets and paddles. A training session will be held the night before the races.

As a spectator, I have thoroughly enjoyed the event from the shore. Every paddler, wet or dry, leaves the boat smiling. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the day.

If you would to put together a team, check out: www.invasionofthedragons.ca.

