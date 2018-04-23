Police blotter: Two men face weapons, drug charges

Two men are facing drug and weapons charges after Norfolk OPP stopped a vehicle on Queensway East, Simcoe on Saturday night.

Police were conducting patrols in the area at about 8:50 p.m., when a vehicle attracted an officer's attention. The vehicle was subsequently stopped.

The driver, a 33-year-old Brantford man, has been charged with two counts of driving under suspension; three counts of knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon; possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose; possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and hydromorphone. He has also been charged with speeding and driving a vehicle with no currently validated permit.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 27-year-old Brantford man, has been charged with three counts of knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon; possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose; possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and hydromorphone.

Both will appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.

Radar detector results in charges

A device meant to avoid a speeding ticket has resulted in charges against a Caledonia man.

Haldimand OPP say a radar detecting device was located in a tractor trailer that had been stopped by police on Main Street North in Jarvis on Friday afternoon.

The device was seized and the 48-year-old driver is now facing charges of driving a motor vehicle with a speed measuring warning device.