VanPaassen to run in Ward 4

A familiar face in agricultural circles has tossed his hat into the ring for this fall’s municipal election in Norfolk.

Chris Van Paassen, 58, of Port Dover, announced Friday that he will seek to replace Jim Oliver in Windham-area Ward 4.

“I’ve got the background and I’ve got the experience,” Van Paassen said. “I’ve been involved with municipal government in some capacity since 1994.”

Van Paassen is a former tobacco farmer. He served two terms on the former City of Nanticoke council before the new Norfolk County was introduced in 2001.

Since then, Van Paassen challenged outgoing Coun. John Wells twice in Port Dover-area Ward 6 but was unsuccessful.

Since the last election, the boundary between Ward 4 and Ward 6 shifted east to balance the population growth that has taken place in Port Dover in recent years.

That shift moved Van Paassen’s farm on Radical Road near Highway 24 from Ward 6 into Ward 4. Ward 4 today comprises portions of the former Windham Township, the former Charlotteville Township and the former Woodhouse Township.

Van Paassen is a past chair of Norfolk’s agricultural advisory board. He is currently chair of Norfolk’s Alternative Land Use Services (ALUS) committee. ALUS’s mandate is to collect and allocate financial rewards for owners of marginal land in rural areas who modify it to produce environmental benefits for all.

With his tobacco quota retired, Van Paassen focuses primarily on corn and soybeans. He also boards horses.

Norfolk’s clerk’s department will begin accepting nomination papers for the Oct. 22 election May 1. Van Paassen will formally register his intentions at that time.

