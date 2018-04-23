Vendors fees under the microscope

SIMCOE -

Norfolk County is under pressure to reduce vendor fees for the Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover this July.

However, staff thinks it’s holding a winning hand and has advised council to stand pat at least until next year.

A report coming to council this Tuesday addresses concerns that were shared with council in January, 2017.

On behalf of the Port Dover Kinsmen, Friday the 13th volunteer Amie Ferris said the county’s licence fee for out-of-town merchants is too high and discourages vendors from setting up a booth.

Licence fees are a concern because they are a major source of revenue for the Kinsmen.

The Kinsmen and the Port Dover Board of Trade are the two main groups overseeing the rally. Since Ferris addressed council, the board has also expressed concern about the licence fees and the impact they have on revenue.

In the report, clerk Andy Grozelle and county lawyer Nicholas Loeb acknowledge that the out-of-town licence fee may be too high.

However, given the large number of people expected in Port Dover for the July rally, the pair says there will likely be sufficient demand for vendor spaces to justify the going rate.

“All parties are in general agreement that July’s event will more than likely attract the largest amount of visitors in years,” the report says. “As a result of these factors, (staff) does not see a need for council to address fees for July.”

Out-of-town vendors are charged a licence fee of $548 per rally. The licence fee for vendors from Norfolk County is $282.

Licence fees are set where they are because Norfolk wants Friday the 13th to pay for the county services required to run it.

With as many as 100,000 people and more than 10,000 motorcycles in town during a busy rally, Norfolk incurs extraordinary costs in the areas of traffic control, parking, rental contracts, resident passes, garbage collection, signage, bylaw enforcement, fire inspections and health unit inspections among other expenses.

In their report, Grozelle and Loeb say the current fee schedule would have to double for the county to recover all its costs.

As for the clerk’s department and the time it devotes to administering lottery licences, marriage licences, business licences and the like, Norfolk council expects it to generate $121,300 in this area this year.

Given the magnitude of the July rally, Grozelle and Loeb say that out-of-town vendor licences for the July event could be reduced to $300 if council chooses without undermining this budget objective.

The report says Norfolk collected $15,000 in licence fees from the October motorcycle rally. The estimate for this month’s rally is in the range of $7,000 to $10,000. The report says revenue from July’s rally could be as high as $40,000.

If there is going to be a fee adjustment, Grozelle and Loeb say there is ample time to enact one after the dust settles in July. The next rally after July’s is in September, 2019.

Norfolk council will consider Grozelle and Loeb’s report at its regular meeting Tuesday at Governor Simcoe Square. The meeting begins at 3 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com