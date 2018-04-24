Sabres slip past Raiders

SIMCOE -

While it wasn't the dominant performance one might expect from the three-time country champs, the Simcoe Sabres girls soccer team still got the job done.

On a warm and sunny Monday afternoon, the Sabres – NSSAA champs going back to 2015 – hosted a pesky Delhi Raiders roster that held the blue and white in check for much of the contest.

In fact, it was only when Hanna Patrick's penalty kick found the back of the net in the 46th minute that the Sabres took the lead, one that held up for a 1-0 victory.

“It felt good to start off that way,” Patrick said. “But we'll have to see where this goes.”

The Sabres held an advantage in time of possession but were having trouble penetrating a Delhi defence led by the likes of Gemma Ladosz and Genna Smart.

Early in the second, Jill Burr was battling with a Delhi defender just inside the crease when the referee called a penalty that resulted in Patrick's game-winner.

“I knew (coach Anne Busk) was going to call on me for that so I was ready,” said Patrick, who deposited a shot into the left side of the cage. “But at the same time nothing had happened and everyone had looked pretty equal.”

Delhi managed some pushback in the second half – their best opportunity coming from a corner kick with about 15 minutes to play. The ball rattled around dangerously in front of the Simcoe net for a few seconds before the Sabres managed to clear it from danger. Delhi's final opportunity to draw even came in the dying minutes. Inge Hoogenboom curled a free kick up and over the SCS wall but the attempt was denied by Ronnie Samborski, who split Simcoe's goaltending duties with Tori Lewis.

For the Raiders, pushing Simcoe to the limit in the season debut and not allowing a goal during regular play were both things to build upon.

“I think it was a good start but also a good learning experience because now we know we need to pass more and our forwards need to work a little harder,” said Raiders keeper Amelia Skinner.

“If we strengthen our forwards we'll have a good chance of beating the champions.”

Following an April 25 bye, the Sabres will return to the pitch April 27 at Valley Heights. Patrick feels the group has a couple things to focus on prior to their trip to the Valley.

“We've got to work on communication and passing because we're a little rusty,” she said.

In the boys contest, the defending NSSAA champion Sabres topped Delhi by a score of 4-0.

