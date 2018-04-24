Savouring rural retreat

ST. WILLIAMS -

Norfolk County stepped into the spotlight as part of the annual Terroir Symposium that brings together hundreds of people in the food industry to discuss issues and trends in hospitality.

The two-day symposium opened on Monday at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto. On Tuesday, the focus shifted to the Terroir Rural Retreat, which this year was held at the Burning Kiln Winery near the Norfolk village of St. Williams.

Busloads of visitors from across Canada and other nations were met with the aroma of meat cooking over wood fires. Stands offered vintages from Norfolk's nine wineries and its emerging craft breweries.

"I'm just amazed at the beauty of this place," Phil Slawsky, the director of food and beverage for Pursuit Collection for Banff and Jasper national parks facilities, said of Burning Kiln and its grounds.

"We're here to taste the wine, meet the people and exchange ideas. It's so nice to get out of the city, too. It's so serene here. People here are very accommodating."

In Banff, Slawsky said, "we try to keep the food connected to the local landscape when they mount events. This event has some good ideas about how to do that."

One of the first stations as visitors filed out of Burning Kiln and onto the grounds was occupied by The Blue Elephant Artisan Brewery, run by Heather Pond.

Brew master Sarah Fritch and John Harris, brew house assistant, poured samples from their flagship brews, Gentlemen's Pilsner and Red Devil, and a Local Flavours Ale, which boasted maple syrup, carrots and ginger accents.

"I've never experienced anything quite like this before," Fritch said of the retreat.

"I think it's great we got this. I'd rather be outside here than in Toronto."

Benjamin Lillico, executive chef at The Berlin restaurant in Kitchener, was taking part for the first time as a Feast On chef at the symposium. Feast On is a provincial certification program that recognizes businesses committed to sourcing Ontario grown and made food and drink.

"I came to get some insight to help support the local food movement of food farmers and produce," said Lillico, while smoke rose from bannock breads on spits.

"This is an amazing collaboration to help raise awareness of what local communities have to showcase. It's important to support that and buy local as much as possible."

Nearby were Feast On certified Norfolk purveyors VG Meats of Simcoe and Stoney Creek, and Pristine Gourmet Oils, from just outside Waterford.

Norfolk's vintners, organized as the Ontario South Coast Wineries and Growers Association, are aiming to gain a DVA (Designated Viticultural Area) designation for their wine region. If successful, the Norfolk will join Ontario's four recognized DVA regions - Niagara Peninsula, Prince Edward County, Pelee Island and Erie North Shore.

"That will be fantastic," said Lillico.

"It will get them and others more exposure."

At a table laden with vintages stood Amanda Alison, manager at Blueberry Hill Estates Winery.

"Anything that gets the word out there about Norfolk County is a good thing," she said as she filled glasses for passersby.

"We're getting a lot of really good questions from the people who came today. I think Norfolk County is still a bit unknown, but every year we get an increase in tourists. More people are talking about us."

Over at the table for Inasphere Wines stood Chantel Bosgoed. She and her husband, Ryan, run a vineyard and winery on Front Road that makes them the new kids on the block among Norfolk's nine wineries.

"By all of us doing this today, we are showing we are a legitimate destination for everyone's wining and dining experience," she said.

Greeting visitors was Norfolk Mayor Charlie Luke.

"I'm very proud to see this event happening. It just doesn't happen on its own. It takes a lot of planning," he said.

"It's no secret why we're Ontario's garden. We're the most diversified in crops and we have the numbers to back it up.

"We can grow anything in Norfolk, we know that already. Now we are realizing we can make any kind of food, any kind of meal and sell it to people who come here. And people here from Toronto are seeing that an hour and a half away there is all this for them to enjoy."

MMarion@postmedia.com