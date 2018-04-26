Farmer sentenced in animal cruelty case

SIMCOE -

A former Norfolk County man who pleaded guilty in an animal abuse case that saw more than 1,500 hogs die last year at his farm near Frogmore was sentenced on Thursday to a lifetime ban on owning or caring for farm animals.

Benjamin Stein, 28, of Tavistock, also was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and he was placed on probation for two years. He must also allow the OSPCA to conduct unscheduled visits to wherever he is living for the next 10 years.

Stein’s lifetime ban on owning or caring for animals includes those involved in a farming business.

“There’s nothing the court can do take away what’s happened,” said justice of the peace Barry Quinn in Norfolk County provincial offences court after accepting a joint submission for sentencing from the Crown, represented by Elizabeth Wade, and Stein’s lawyer, Ron Ellis.

“Some of you may have wanted Mr. Stein to be dealt with in a much harsher way,” added Quinn, addressing the body of the Simcoe courtroom, where several animal rights activists were seated. “He understands where he went wrong. He has mental health issues he has to deal with.”

Calling the case “sickening,” Quinn said that, if Stein had a criminal background or a history of previous animal abuse, sentencing “may have been dealt with in a different way.”

Last Jan. 18, Stein pleaded guilty to four counts of animal cruelty under the Ontario SPCA Act. They are: permitting an animal to be in distress; failing to provide adequate and appropriate sanitary conditions; failing to provide adequate and appropriate ventilation and failing to provide adequate and appropriate medical attention.

Representatives from the OSPCA visited Stein’s hog operation at 990 Norfolk Road 28, south of Frogmore, on Feb. 17, 2017, and were confronted with a nightmarish scene when they entered the finishing barn.

A total of 1,265 pigs were found dead, many of them victims of starvation and neglect. In one part of the barn, inspectors were forced to wade waist-deep in water, animal waste and hog carcasses. The smell was so putrid, inspectors were forced to cut vents into the side of the barn to air it out.

Emaciated hogs that were still alive looked sickly. Some survived by eating the carcasses of the dead hogs around them.

Veterinarians euthanized an additional 250 hogs on site.

Some hogs survived and were nursed back to health at facilities elsewhere.

Swaying nervously and choking back tears, Stein stood and apologized to the court.

“I am very sorry this happened,” he said.

Stein said he has been battling depression and anxiety for many years. The condition worsened after his first child was born and his wife was suffering from post-partum depression, he said.

Ellis said Stein’s downward spiral began when a toxic gas incident related to manure storage killed a number of pigs early last year. Ellis said Stein didn’t know how to react to this setback and fell into a depression.

Stein said he was planning suicide.

“That was it,” he said. “I didn’t want to keep going.”

When his brother showed up at the farm and saw the horrific scene, Stein said he grabbed a gun, went to the tractor and pulled the trigger. But the gun was old and rusted and didn’t fire.

Ellis said Stein was under pressure before the incident. An electrical fire in his hog barn in September 2016 didn’t result in any animals harmed but caused Stein “significant financial loss.”

When Stein happened upon the gas buildup situation in early February of last year, Ellis said “things began to unravel.”

“What he should have done is call for help but he had an inability to cope. He stuck his head in the sand.”

Ellis said Stein’s farm is now under power of sale and he and his family are living with his parents. Stein grew up a “farm boy,” whose ancestors have been working in agriculture in Oxford and Norfolk counties since the 1860s. Stein’s father and brother are successful hog farmers.

Ellis said the catastrophic animal abuse case has left Stein broke.

“There will be no assets for him to rebuild his life.”

Kitchener-Waterloo Animal Save and London Pig Save, who had representatives demonstrating outside the courthouse Thursday, collected 11,000 signatures on a petition presented to the Crown attorney’s office in Brantford last week demanding Stein’s sentencing include a lifetime ban on having animals in his care.

Mo Markham, spokesperson for Kitchener-Waterloo Animal Save, said she feels the ban imposed by the court didn’t go far enough.

“I really wish it had been on all animals,” she said.

Markham also questioned a system that allows “so many animals to be in one person’s care.”

She called Stein’s case a heinous crime that hasn’t generated as much attention as it should have because the animals involved were pigs.

“If it had been dogs or cats, there would have been a huge outcry,” she said.

The terms of Stein’s probation include accessing counselling and other services deemed necessary by his probation officer.

Quinn said that Stein needs to use that time to get counselling and consider a career in farming that doesn’t include animals.

With files from Monte Sonnenberg, Postmedia Network