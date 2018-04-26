NIXON -

It’s taken just 24 months for the Norfolk Ram Rodeo to become one of the premier events on the county’s summer schedule.

More than 6,000 people have attended since the two-day event was first held at Timmermans Ranch in Nixon two years ago. The 2018 event takes place July 14-15.

“We can possibly turn it into a legacy to leave behind if we can keep growing it and develop it,” said Michael Timmermans, who owns site with wife Krista. “It’s pretty exciting to do an event like that.”

Part of a provincial tour that also visits places such as Welland, Markham and Peterborough, the Ram Rodeo features all the typical events, including barrel racing, steer wrestling and bull riding.

“We like to focus our efforts on families with kids under 12 years old,” said Timmermans. “Anything we do in the event, we say, ‘Would a family with someone under 12 enjoy this?’.”

The Timmermans conducted surveys the past two years, asking fans what would improve their experience.

“One of the main things (they told us) was our bleachers could be improved upon,” said Timmermans.

And so the family purchased new portable bleachers, which will debut at this year’s event.

“We really like to focus on creating a great experience for anyone that attends the event,” Timmermans added.

From the start, the Timmermans partnered with local groups and donated a portion of the proceeds to the Simcoe Lions, Norfolk 4-H and the Norfolk Junior Farmers. In turn, they’re able to host things such as a petting zoo provided by 4-H members.

A beautiful location, on-site camping and non-stop action are among the things that make the Norfolk Ram Rodeo a hot ticket. Also helping is the group of local competitors being who take part.

“I think that’s why we’ve had so much success because a lot of the competitors on the rodeo tour live in or near Simcoe,” Timmermans points out. “So when they compete a lot of their friends and family want to watch them and the word spreads fairly quickly.”

Anyone looking for information on schedules, tickets, camping etc. can log on to norfolkramrodeo.ca.

jrobinson@postmedia.com