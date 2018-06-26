Mac next step for Wilson

WATERFORD -

Tanner Wilson is looking to blaze his own trail.

A recent graduate of Waterford District High School, Wilson had connections at a few different schools where he was looking to not only attend but play rugby.

In the end, he chose to go his own way and join the McMaster Mauraders.

“I had to look at what's best for rugby, what's best for school and where I'm going to feel most comfortable and most at home,” the 18-year-old said. “I liked the idea of going to a place where nobody knew me and being able to start again. I had met the coach (Dan Pletch), I had gone on a personal tour with him – my family and I walked away and went 'wow, this is where I need to be'. It was everything I needed.”

“It was everything that you could imagine and more.”

Throughout his high school career, Wilson was not only a leader on the Wolves' roster but took part in national and provincial programs. Now he's focused on becoming one of the few rookies to start at the OUA level.

“When I accepted my offer to McMaster I emailed Dan and told him I want a starting spot on the roster when I come next fall and if I'm not in a starting spot I want to be the first one that you call up. I want to be on the top already,” said Wilson, who asked the coach for both a workout and meal program for the summer.

“I'm fully prepared to put in the work that I need to this summer and I have been so far. Come August I'm hoping I can drop the weight and for Dan to see 'this kid has been putting in the work he needs to'. Anything they need me to do, I'm fully prepared to work for it.”

Derek Rowntree, physical education teacher and Wilson's football coach during his time at WDHS, feels the 6-foot-2, 240-pounder has what it takes to make an impact at the next level.

“He's brought a lot to the table in terms of leadership for sure,” he said. “He was a three-year captain for football, you don't see that very often. He's a heart and soul kind of guy who the younger kids could look up to, he leads by example and plays hard. He had a great career overall.”

“I think he's got what it takes.”

The Marauders' Sept. 22 match will be a special one for Wilson, who will major in sociology. With his team travelling to face Western University, it will be the first time Wilson lines up against his former WDHS teammate and friend Jackson Scott.

“It's something I've been preparing for for two years,” said Wilson. “Lining up across from him is going to be exciting, he's my best friend, he's my brother. We're both competitors at heart, even on the same team we're at each others throat so lining up across from each other is a whole new ballgame.”

Wilson said it benefited him to have teammates on the Wolves like Scott and Tycie Cowan who were always striving to achieve more.

“We all pushed each other to be better,” he said. “Going off to school is going to be an easy transition because I'm going to be surrounded by 30 guys who all want to be the best in the OUA... we're going to be a group of guys that all want to win but we still want to make it fun for each other.”

