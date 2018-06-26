Police blotter: Man flees from stolen vehicle

A Tillsonburg man is facing numerous charges after the theft of a vehicle in Oxford County.

Norfolk OPP were searching for a stolen vehicle in the Courtland area on Saturday morning. The vehicle had been stolen in Oxford County and was later used in a gasoline theft at a station in the Courtland area.

The vehicle was later located by police and the OPP canine unit was called in to help track the driver.

An off-duty OPP officer spotted the suspect at about 5 p.m. that afternoon.

The suspect was taken into custody by officers on patrol.

Police say the suspect had earlier entered a nearby residence where he had taken some clothing.

A 40-year-old Tillsonburg man has been charged with theft of motor vehicle, break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

Items stolen from business

Norfolk OPP are investigating after someone threw a rock through the window at a Simcoe business and took items that were on display.

The theft occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday.

The business name and location was not released.

Man charged for public intoxication

A Norfolk man is facing charges after police spotted a man standing in the middle of Norfolk Street North in Simcoe on Saturday afternoon.

Police say vehicles had to swerve to avoid hitting the man.

A 53-year-old man was charged with being intoxicated in a public place and failing to comply with recognizance.

He was taken into custody for his safety, said a media release.