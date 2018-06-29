Fire service seeks new recruits

SIMCOE -

Norfolk County Fire Department has begun recruiting new volunteer firefighters for several stations across the county.

“We’re going to be hiring 22 people this year,” said assistant fire chief Scott Pipe. “Twenty-two new firefighters.”

Last year Norfolk Fire hired 19 new recruits, falling a few volunteers short of their goal. The county is far from short staffed, however, with upwards of 250 firefighters staffing their 11 stations.

“We’re very fortunate, our stations are well staffed right now,” Pipe said.

“There are stations that do need more firefighters than others, but we’re not in the situation in any of our stations where there’s a concern.”

Stations in Delhi and Courtland are fully staffed and will not be taking applications from nearby residents — but the nine others are all looking for new members.

Pipe encourages residents in Delhi and Courtland to apply next year instead.

“We always need to hire a few people every year to replace those people who have retired or moved on,” he said.

The ideal recruit in Pipe’s eyes is someone who can stay focused and wants to help their community.

He said the job is not easy as firefighters have to be there for people who may be going through the worst experience of their life, but it is extremely rewarding to be able to help someone in need.

“It is a very demanding calling but you need to have right reasons to be in this position,” said Pipe, “and the right reason is that you really want to serve your community.

“I’m saying this with 100 per cent sincerity; I think every person who serves in this fire department is a remarkable person.”

The application for volunteer firefighter positions can be found at www.norfolkcounty.ca under the ‘living’ section.

People interested in volunteering can attend one of two information sessions. This first is July 19 at the Langton Community Centre and second is July 26 at Fanshawe College (634 Ireland Road, Simcoe). The sessions start at 7 p.m. and families are welcome.

The deadline to apply is August 17.

avialette@postmedia.com

@alexvialette