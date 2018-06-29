New role for Barrett

SIMCOE -

Longtime Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett has been named a parliamentary assistant in the new Doug Ford government.

The list of parliamentary assistants was released Friday after the formal swearing in of the incoming cabinet for the newly-elected the Progressive Conservative government. The PC party won a majority in the June 7 provincial election.

Barrett, who has represented Haldimand-Norfolk since his first election win in 1995, has been named parliamentary assistant to Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Jeff Yurek.

“I am very glad to be in this position now that we are the government again,” Barrett said. “I was parliamentary assistant to MNR before and I can say it was one of my most enjoyable assignments. I came to realize back then how blessed Ontario is with wonderful natural resources.

“For me it was somewhat exhilarating today, just like 1995 when we formed the government. It’s deja vu all over again. The people elected us to deal with the books and the economy and fix all that is wrong with our government.”

Barrett is not new to the role of parliamentary assistant, having served in several such positions in the PC governments of Mike Harris and Ernie Eves.

He was parliamentary assistant to the Minister of the Environment from 1999 to 2001, parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources from 2001 to 2002, and parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs from 2002 to 2003.