Port Dover is getting Canada flags, temporary Maple Leaf tattoos and red shirts ready for a day of fun in the sun on July 1.

Port Dover Lions Club member Paul Boulanger said the lakeside town’s annual Canada Day celebration is a day full of activities and all of it is family friendly.

Events will start at 9 a.m. with a soap box derby on Chapman St. The derby is being organized by the Port Dover Kinsmen Club and is meant for kids aged 8 to 14. Judges will award trophies for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Registration is still open and rules for soap boxes can be found on the Kinsmen’s website: portdoverkinsmen.com

Judges for the home and business decorating contest will be making their rounds around town at 9 a.m. as well. Participants can deck their halls with boughs of maple, rather than holly, along with whatever else they feel fits the theme of Canada Day — their creativity is the only limit.

The grand champion of the contest will win $50, and the runner ups will win $40 and $30 respectively.

A boat parade will be held in the harbour at 11 a.m. for those who would like to enjoy the water this weekend. The parade will feature a variety of decorated boats and plaques will be awarded to winners in four different categories.

The Port Dover Royal Canadian Legion will be holding an open house from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome and hot dogs will be available.

A dog show will be held in Powell Park at 11:15 for anyone who would rather spend their time with mankind’s honorary best friend. Judging will begin at noon.

To round off the afternoon, Port Dover’s 151st annual Calithumpian Parade will start on Clifford St. at 2 p.m.

“It’s the longest running parade for July the 1st, being Dominion Day, in Canada,” said Lions Club member Marty Forsyth. “Even longer than Ottawa.”

The parade will go through downtown — a full route can be found online — and 10 prizes will be awarded by parade judges in a variety of categories.

These categories include “Most Outstanding Float or Vehicle”, “Best Horse and Rider” and “Grand Prize for Best Clown”.

The Palominos will kick off celebrations for the evening with a concert at 7 p.m. at Silver Lake Park. The Feds will take the stage at 8 p.m. and will play until the fireworks start at 10.

Admission to the concert will cost $2, but people can buy buttons during the day, which will get them entry into the concert. These buttons cost $2 as well and help reduce costs for the Lions Club that is hosting many of the events such as fireworks and entertainment.

Be sure to grab seats for the fireworks as soon as you can, as Forsyth expects up to 5,000 people will come to see the show. Fireworks are slated to start at around 10 p.m. at Silver Lake Park.

Boulanger said it’s impossible to guess how many will show up, but the best way to find out is to come and see for yourself.

