Person injured in diving mishap

TURKEY POINT -

Police are reminding individuals who are out on the lake to use caution after a person was seriously injured in a mishap at Turkey Point on Saturday.

The person dove off a vessel and into shallow water, hitting their head. Due to the severity of their injuries the person was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital for treatment.

Norfolk OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said he did not know the person's condition on Saturday night.

More details about the incident were not immediately available.

Sanchuk reminded people to put their personal safety first.

“Do not dive into water because you don’t know what you are diving into,” he said.