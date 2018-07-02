Man facing numerous charges

SIMCOE -

An altercation between two men ended with one man facing a rash of charges including robbery with a weapon and uttering threats.

The incident took place on Queen Street South in Simcoe early Friday evening.

It was during the altercation that one man grabbed a weapon and demanded property from the resident.

Police responded to the scene at about 6 p.m. following reports of a robbery.

Officers located the accused took him into custody without incident.

The items that were taken were returned to the owner.

A 39-year-old Haldimand man has been charged with robbery with weapon; possession of weapon for dangerous purpose; uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm; uttering threats to cause damage to property; mischief under $5,000; and failing to comply with a probation order.

He is slated to appear in court at a later date.