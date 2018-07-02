DELHI, ON -

A 16-year-old Norfolk youth has been charged with failing to yield following a two-vehicle crash on Talbot Road in Delhi.

The crash occurred on June 27 at about 10:20 a.m.

Norfolk OPP say a blue vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 59 when it collided with a green-coloured vehicle that was attempting to turn south onto Talbot Road.

The driver of the blue vehicle, a 30-year-old Norfolk woman, was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The teen driver of the second vehicle and a 2-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the vehicle, also suffered minor injuries. They were also taken to hospital for treatment.

The male driver has been charged with failing to yield to traffic on through highway, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.