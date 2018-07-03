PORT DOVER -

Katie was top dog in Port Dover on Sunday.

The 11-year-old Scottish terrier and her owner, Karin Kirkland, walked away with three ribbons, including best in show, at the annual Canada Day canine classic that was part of Port Dover’s celebration marking the country’s 151st birthday Sunday. In addition to being judged best in show, Katie also was recognized for being the oldest dog in the show and best purebred.

Although Katie was taking all of the attention in stride, Kirkland was thrilled with the ribbons but not altogether surprised.

“She’s pretty popular with all of the residents in Riverview Terrace in Brantford,” Kirkland said. “She goes there every Tuesday to visit and everybody there really enjoys it.

“But today is her day and I think she’s really enjoying all of the attention.”

The dog show, held at Powell Park, attracted 45 entries, down from the usual 65 participants in other years.

“It’s because of the heat,” said Kristine Danton-Hill, organizer of the dog show since 1997. “It’s really hot and its especially hot for dogs.

“I think a lot of people who would normally be here with their pets decided to keep their pets inside and that’s understandable.”

Still, the show attracted a big crowd as Danton-Hill announced winners and handed out ribbons.

The Canada Day party included a soapbox derby in the morning, followed by boat parade in the harbour and the annual Calithumpian parade along Main Street. The Port Dover Legion, meanwhile, held an open house.

Thousands of people lined the street to view the parade, with many showing up early to claim the shady spots along the route.

The parade featured several marching bands, as well as numerous vintage and contemporary fire trucks. Many community organizations decorated floats in red and white.

Canadian glags of all sizes could be seen throughout the town.

The celebration continued into the evening with a concert at Silver Lake Park starting with The Palominos at 7 p.m. followed by The Feds at 8 p.m and culminating with a fireworks display.

“I think it was a pretty successful day overall,” said Paul Boulanger, of the Port Dover Lions Club, which organizes the festivities.

“Our numbers might have been down a little bit because of the heat but we still had pretty good crowds. The parade is big part of the day and we had a lot of floats and marching bands.”

He noted that a lot of people carried umbrellas to help shield themselves from the sun.,

The evening concert and fireworks display attracted a huge crowd, Boulanger said.

The Canada Day party is funded by the sale of buttons, in addition to a federal government grant and some sponsorships.

On Monday morning, Lions club members were busy cleaning up.

“Today is cleanup day and then we start getting ready for our next big event – Friday the 13th,” said Boulanger, referring to a motorcycle rally scheduled for July 13.

He said the club is expecting a big crowd.

“We’ve got to be ready.”

