Plan eyed to boost Simcoe core

SIMCOE -

Norfolk County officials are looking to embark on a major new initiative to help boost downtown Simcoe.

They’re looking to develop a downtown secondary plan that would respond to community needs and encourage creativity for growth and vitality.

“Over the years, the downtown area has seen a slow migration of business and retail opportunities relocating to the Queensway corridor,” says a report prepared by Norfolk County planning staff. “This has resulted in an increasing number of store vacancies.

“Planning staff believe the downtown area holds many opportunities for growth, revitalization and development.”

Preparation of a secondary plan is an important first step to help guide the process, planning officials say in a six-page report that is part of Tuesday’s council-in-committee meeting. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Norfolk County administration building at 50 Colborne St. S., Simcoe.

Once completed the downtown secondary plan would be implemented into the county’s official plan and used to establish development policies to guide growth and development.

According to the report, creation of the plan would involved several Norfolk municipal departments, the Simcoe Business Improvement Area, local business owners, downtown property owners and community members. At least one public consultation meeting will be held. Plans call for the plan to be ready for consideration by Norfolk council by the end of the year.

The secondary plan will include some downtown revitalization initiatives that have already taken place such as the Imagination Walk that was held in early June. Organized through a partnership among the Simcoe branch of the Norfolk County Library, Heritage and Culture and planning, the walk was an interactive session to gather feedback on key features and opportunities for development in the downtown.

As well, the secondary plan will include future events, such as the Norfolk Popcorn Party being held Sept. 21 and 22 during the Routes to Roots Film Festival and Food Truck Fridays, a pilot project to highlight a recognized food truck location on a rotating basis in July and August.

Planning staff also will be at Christmas in July, being held July 25 to mark the 60th anniversary of Simcoe Panorama. The event will feature decorations and floats from Panorama and a store decoration contest. As well, there will be carollers, store sales and special guests, including Santa.

Other downtown initiatives include street furniture, new waste receptacles and a change in the garbage collection date from Tuesday to a later day in the week.

A “Win This Space” program aims to provide an opportunity for a new business to start up in vacant commercial space with the rent covered. The initiative is seen as a way to fill vacant commercial space and giving a new business a chance to become established in a commercial area with the added concern and cost for rent.

Simcoe is Norfolk’s largest urban centre.