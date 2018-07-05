Truck crash claims man's life

OHSWEKEN – Six Nations police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision that claimed a man’s life.

Officers were called to Chiefswood Road on Saturday at about 5 a.m. An investigation revealed that a silver GMC Sierra truck had lost control while travelling southbound on Chiefswood, Staff Sgt. Dave Smoke said in a news release.

“The truck struck a guard rail, skidded out of control striking a tree head on. It rolled over, coming to rest in a small ravine,” he said.

The lone male occupant, identified as Walter John George King, 42, of Six Nations, was partially ejected from the vehicle.

“Mr. King succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” Smoke said.

The vehicle sustained severe damage as a result of the collision and was towed from the scene.

Speed may have been a factor in the accident, Smoke said.

The tragedy is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call Six Nations police at 519-445-2811.

