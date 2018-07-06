Busy holiday weekend for police in Norfolk

SIMCOE -

Holiday weekends tend to be busy for local police.

The Canada Day weekend in Norfolk was no exception.

The Norfolk OPP responded to 383 calls for service over the weekend. Typical calls involved motor-vehicle collisions, liquor violations, domestic disputes and the like.

Patrols were extra vigilant on Norfolk roads this weekend for aggressive driving.

Over the holiday weekend, Norfolk OPP laid 40 speeding charges, two charges for distracted driving, one impaired charge, four charges for inadequate insurance, three charges involving marine violations, seven moving violations, and four other charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

“We responded to higher than average calls for service over the course of the Canada Day long weekend,” Insp. Joe Varga, chief of the Norfolk OPP, said in a news release.

“Even though these are excellent results, drivers still need constant reminding not to drink and drive. There is no safe level of alcohol consumption when getting behind the wheel of a vehicle or vessel.”

Norfolk OPP also patrolled local trails with off-road vehicles. Everyone using the trail was found to be doing so in a safe, responsible manner.