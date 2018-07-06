Hells Angels move in

The Hells Angels -- the world's most notorious biker gang -- has increased its presence in Brantford by establishing a new chapter, says the head of the OPP biker enforcement unit.

"They've had a presence in Brantford for quite some time but it has only been within the last year that they took the step of establishing a standalone chapter," Det.-Staff Sgt. Anthony Renton said in an interview this week. "They've formalized their presence in Brantford and Brant County and in doing so, they're sending a message to would-be rivals that this is their territory."

Renton said that membership has come from the the outlaw biker gang's chapter in Kitchener.

And the Brantford chapter is supported by the Stolen Souls, a biker gang based in Cambridge, which also has established a chapter in the Brantford area, he said.

The establishment of the two chapters is seen as significant because the strength of biker gangs comes from the territory they control, said Renton,

He said biker gangs are involved in a range of criminal activities from drug trafficking to money laundering and from illegal gaming to the sex trade,

A veteran OPP officer who spent several years investigating major crime, Renton has been part of the biker enforcement unit for the past four years.

With 54 members from 20 police forces and agencies, the biker enforcement unit is one of the largest joint force operations in Ontario.

"Our job is protect people and keep communities safe and anytime you have a criminal organization like the Hells Angels in your community it is a concern," he said.

"People living in Brantford and Brant County need to know that these outlaw biker gangs are in their community and should minimize their contact with them,

"People need to be aware and stay away from them."

Renton said the Hells Angels are a "sophisticated" organization that, like any other business or organization, has a hierarchy that includes a president and vice-president. The biggest and most sophisticated biker gangs have support clubs that provide insulation from prosecution to those higher up in the organization, he said.

Gang membership is growing and efforts are underway to expand into other communities, as well, said Renton.

Brantford police are aware of the increased presence of the outlaw biker gangs in the community, Insp. Scott Williams said.

"We're working closely with the OPP biker enforcement unit," he said. "We have a member working with the unit and we monitor outlaw motorcycle gang activity in the community."

Although increased presence in the community of an outlaw motorcycle gang is a concern, Williams said he could point to no specific incident or crime that is the result of the Hells Angels establishing a local chapter.

"We don't have rival gangs fighting in the streets for control nor do we see anything like that happening," said Williams.

News that Hells Angels and a support club have established chapters in Brantford comes ahead of what is expected to be a huge gathering of bikers in Port Dover for a Friday the 13th rally on July 13. The event is expected to be one of the biggest ever.

Renton urged people to not support outlaw biker gangs by purchasing their merchandise.

"We're trying to change the mindset, the way people think," he said.

"When you're buying their T-shirts, you might not think much about it.

"But when you do it you're supporting criminal activity in your community."

Renton noted that police support the many people who enjoy riding motorcycles.

"We understand the enthusiasts, we get that," Renton said.

"Our whole focus is on criminal activity and keeping people safe."

