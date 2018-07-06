OPP put Pottahawk boaters on notice: Be safe

LONG POINT -

OPP marine units were busy on Long Point Bay over the Canada Day holiday weekend and expect to be busy again this weekend for the annual Pottahawk boater event.

Dozens of officers will be on Lake Erie ensuring that everyone is partying in a responsible manner and that all boaters are taking safety precautions as required by law.

In a news release this week, the Norfolk OPP made their annual plea to boat owners to not accept passengers to Pottahawk unless there are firm plans to bring them back to shore.

Every year, revellers are left behind in the shallow waters off Pottahawk Point. Some attempt to make the long swim back to Turkey Point. This forces the OPP to patrol these waters and pick up stragglers.

“Refrain from picking up strangers looking for a ride to Pottahawk,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said in a news release.

“Officers in uniform and plain clothes will be at the marinas working with marina owners to ensure public safety both on and off the water and enforcing necessary laws.”

Police will conduct random vessel checks on Long Point Bay to ensure operators are sober and that mandatory safety equipment is on board.

In advance of this weekend’s patrols, police ask the boating public to take the following precautions:

• Wear a life jacket at all times. Once you’ve fallen overboard, it is too late to put one on.

• Remember that the penalties for impaired boating are the same as for impaired driving.

• Prepare a checklist of all mandatory safety equipment and ensure it is on board before leaving the mainland.

• Take precautions to ensure you are not surprised by an approaching storm. Check a weather radar website before departing. Deadly storms can blow up on Lake Erie quickly. Weather radar provides a reliable warning if trouble looms over the horizon.

• Let someone know where you are headed and when you intend to return.

• If you do not have VHF radio keep a fully-charged cell phone handy at all times. You never know when you may need to issue an SOS. Operators can report an impaired boater by dialling 911 on their cell phone or by reporting the situation on VHF channel 16.

As for the Pottahawk event itself, the OPP will have dedicated service lanes in areas where boaters congregate. Pottahawk boaters are asked to keep these lanes clear.

“We want everyone that will be attending Pottahawk to enjoy themselves and have a great time,” Insp. Joe Varga, chief of the Norfolk OPP, said in a statement.

“The OPP expect people to behave in a safe and responsible manner.”

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com