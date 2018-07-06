Police blotter: Accused panhandlers charged

Panhandling in the area of a financial institution or ATM will result in charges in Ontario.

A 29-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman learned that the hard way this week in Simcoe.

Police investigated the pair Wednesday evening after receiving a complaint in the area of West Street.

Norfolk OPP determined the pair was soliciting customers at an automated teller machine. They were charged with soliciting contrary to the Safe Streets Act.

Tire slashed in Simcoe

A tire was slashed on a vehicle on Brock Street in Simcoe between noon and 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Brock Street during this time is asked to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be shared with Crime Stoppers of Haldimand and Norfolk at 1-800-222-8477. Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Lock vehicles, police urge

Police are reminding residents of Oakwood Avenue in Simcoe to lock their vehicles after receiving a rash of calls about potential thefts this week.

“Always secure your vehicle doors when parking your vehicle, even if you are only going to be a few minutes,” said Norfolk OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk.

“Remove valuables from your vehicle. If you can’t, then keep them from plain view. Park in well-lit areas with high traffic.”

Medication taken in break-in

Pharmaceuticals were stolen during a break-in that occurred sometime within the past few days at a Simcoe home on Queen Street South.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Trailer stolen near Courtland

A homemade trailer was stolen near Courtland at a property on Mall Road sometime Wednesday or Thursday. The trailer is black with checkered plating over the wheel wells.