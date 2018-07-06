Search for missing man continues

LASALETTE -

Police have deployed all available resources in their search for a Norfolk man who went missing this weekend.

An OPP canine unit, members of the OPP Emergency Response Team, and an aviation unit are taking part in the search north of Delhi.

They are looking for Amos James Wilton Elliott, 27, of Lynedoch. Elliott was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday leaving an address in La Salette.

Elliott is white, about five-foot-five, with a slim build, short brown hair and short facial hair. When last seen, Elliott was wearing work boots, grey shorts and had no shirt.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to share it with the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers of Haldimand and Norfolk at 1-800-222-8477.