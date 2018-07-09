PORT DOVER -

Doug Long says he is seeking a seat on Norfolk county council in the Oct. 22 municipal election to help future generations.

“I’m not doing it for me,” said Long, a local business manager and community volunteer, who is running in Ward 6.

“I’m looking 30 years down the road,” he asid.

“I’m looking (out) for my grandkids and great grandkids and future generations of Norfolk County. That’s what’s driving me.”

Long’s family has been in Port Dover since the late 1700s.

He ran in Port Dover in the last election and finished second to longtime incumbent John Wells, who recently said he will be seeking re-election.

Following the last election, Long joined Norfolk’s Agricultural Advisory Board. Through that, and his work at places like Maple Lodge Farms and the Ontario Food Terminal in Toronto, Long said he knows well the value of agriculture in Norfolk and the importance to protect it.

He also has a few ideas on how to push the industry forward.

He said he thinks it is important to encourage specialty crops on small acreages.

“It’s an incubator for the future. Some of the old tobacco farms are being re-purposed – there’s been a lot of incubator businesses cropping up in Norfolk County. And so I feel that’s where the future is and our future economy could be geared around that rather than building subdivisions for the sake of more taxes.”

Long said there needs to be greater co-operation among councillors.

He lamented the “gridlock” bogging down projects in Norfolk.

“It’s brutal, nothing is getting done,” he said.

“There are councillors who say, ‘We can’t get anything done; the staff run the county’. I see council as a board of directors of a business and that’s the way I relate to Norfolk County.”

One of the issues that a new council may have to debate is the building of a proposed “Norplex,” a recreation centre that could include things like a double-pad arena, seniors’ centre and Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Long said he is in favour of the idea.

“It’s strong, it’s vibrant, it’s all about youth but it can also be about healthy lifestyles for the middle-aged, seniors, for all of us,” he said,

“I believe we need the (facility) - I’m a big supporter of it - but we have to find a way to pay for it.”

Long said he is prepared to work full time for citizens of Norfolk County.

“I’m full of ideas and enthusiasm,” he said.

