Rudy Halmo, 95, was prominent Simcoe jeweller

SIMCOE -

Opportunities were rare during the Great Depression, but one came knocking in a big way for 15-year-old Rudy Halmo.

Great-uncle Anton Halmo was a jeweller in Windsor. In 1937, he let relatives know there was an opening for an apprentice in his shop.

Rudy Halmo was living with his family on a wheat farm in Saskatchewan. Ambitious and looking for a new challenge, Halmo accepted the offer. Lacking a way east, he hopped a freight train and made his way to Windsor.

Halmo took a break from the business during the Second World War. He was in uniform for four years as a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

After the war, Halmo worked for a time at a jewelry store in Chatham. Deciding it was time to stand on his own, he took his family to Simcoe in 1951 and opened Halmo Credit Jewellers.

The timing was perfect. Tobacco farming was coming into its own and many local families had money for the finer things in life.

By time Halmo retired, thousands of families in Norfolk County and beyond had got their start with a wedding ring from Rudy Halmo Jewellers.

“Dad’s favourite saying was that repairs were the backbone of the industry,” said son, Mark Halmo, who continues to operate the family business at Simcoe Mall.

“He prided himself on being able to do most every repair himself. Repairs were a big part of the business.”

Rudy Halmo died this week. He was 95.

Halmo got his start in Simcoe by purchasing the bankrupt Norfolk Jewellers on Robinson Street. In a written history of the business, Halmo recalls there were seven jewellers in Simcoe at the time. One of his competitors warned Halmo he wouldn’t last six months.

But expansions into adjoining spaces followed and today the business is still going strong. Rudy and his late wife, Norma, sold the business to sons Mark and Randy in 1989.

The Canadian military put Halmo’s jewelry, watch-making and clock-repair skills to good use during the war. As a member of the RCAF, he was a go-to specialist in the area of aeronautical instrumentation.

After his return to retailing, Halmo went on to serve as a director of the Canadian Jewellers Association, the Canadian Jewellers Institute, the Canadian Jewellers Buying Group and the Canadian 24 Karat Club.

Locally, Halmo served on the board of directors of the Norfolk Golf and Country Club. He was also a past president of the Simcoe and District Chamber of Commerce and the Simcoe Curling Club.

Halmo was an energetic man with a talent for athletics. During his time in downtown Simcoe, he became good friends with hardware merchant Wally Anderson. Anderson, of Simcoe, was saddened to hear of Halmo’s passing.

“Rudy was an excellent businessman,” Anderson said Friday.

“He was a very competitive person. I played golf with Rudy and I played cards with Rudy and I can tell you he was formidable. Rudy and I did a lot of things together, both in business and in sports. Rudy was a competitive retailer with a common touch. He was a gentleman and it was always a pleasure to be in his company.”

A private service will be held in Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com