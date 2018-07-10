56th seeks stronger community ties

Finding ways for the public to connect with the 56th Field Artillery Regiment is "incredibly important," says its commanding officer.

"We have always had strong relationships with the leadership in our communities, the mayor, MPP and MP and so forth," said Lt.-Col. Robert Christopher.

"But we also want to have a strong relationship with the public and one way to do that is through the 56th Field Artillery Regiment Association."

The association, previously known as the Brant-Haldimand-Norfolk Military Institute, has long been part of the Sgt. William Merrifield VC Armoury, the downtown Brantford home of the regiment.

But, in the past, association membership has consisted largely of former members of the 56th, who want to maintain their ties to the military. But, over the past couple of years, under the leadership of Paul Williamson, an honorary lieutenant-colonel, the association has expanded to include members of the public.

"We've tripled membership in the association," said Williamson, a philanthropist and retired businessman.

"We've gone from 80 to 240 and most are citizens who are keenly interested in seeing the inside of the armouries, meeting our soldiers and learning more about how they train so superbly for combat.

"A lot of the soldiers here volunteered to serve in Afghanistan and their record of service is extraordinary."

Williamson is the first civilian to serve as the regiment's honorary lieutenant colonel. The position was previously filled by someone with a military background and ties to the 56th.

The regiment's honorary colonel, Don Wilkin, recruited Williamson for the role and urged him to look for ways to encourage people to learn more about the regiment and the armoury.

In March, members of the association were invited to travel to Meaford to watch reservists from the 56th participate in a large training exercise at the base located about 30 kilometres east of Owen Sound. Members of the association and parents and employers of reservists were able to watch as they trained with machine guns and fired large guns, including a 105-millimetre howitzer.

More than 30 people participated in the training day.

And more than 100 people visited the armoury for on open house on May 26, Artillery Day. The event included a history of the armoury, a tour of the building and a performance by the 7th Toronto Regiment Band.

Attending events, such as the trip to Meaford and Artillery Day, are among the benefits of joining the association. In September, members will begin receiving a quarterly newsletter covering current military affairs and developments. As well, members serve as a link between the Canadian Armed Forces and the general public.

The armoury has received nearly $2 million in upgrades, which included the replacement of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, masonry repairs, window replacement and the waterproofing of the foundation.

While the federal government took care of the mechanical systems and window replacements, efforts to improve the inside of the armoury was undertaken by Williamson's wife, Margot.

"She took it to heart to improve on what is already a fascinating building by adding curtains, large-screen televisions and furniture to all three messes - the officers, sergeants and junior ranks," Christopher said. "These changes were long overdue.

"The soldiers are delighted with the additions because they are now able to relax in comfort after a long hard weekend of training in artillery operations."

"We feel very strongly about the regiment, its place in the community and the people here who contribute so much to our community and represent Canada overseas," Williamson said on behalf of the couple. "We wanted to do what we could to improve both areas and, with Margot leading the way, I think we've come up with something all of the soldiers will enjoy for many years to come."

The upgraded mess is also available to be used by members of the regiment association for special functions, such as weddings.

"Both Paul and Margot have done a lot to help support the regiment and the improvements to the mess are very much appreciated," Christopher said. "People, through their membership in the association, have access to the mess ... and this again helps us maintain a strong link to the community.

If interested in joining the 56th Field Artillery Regiment Association or for more information, contact Nancy Sherritt, the regiment's secretary, by e-mail at nsherritt@rogers.com or by phone at 519-756-2499.,

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall