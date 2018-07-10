Impaired charges, possible sex assault

SIMCOE -

The OPP’s marine unit was primarily concerned with alcohol-related offences during this weekend’s Pottahawk Party on Long Point Bay.As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Norfolk OPP estimate there were 950 vessels and about 3,000 to 4,000 revellers gathered along the shore of Long Point south of Turkey Point.

Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said the estimates reported to him are significantly down from previous years.

Police report several people were arrested and charged with impaired driving both on land near Turkey Point and in the water during the event. Police are also looking into a report that a teenage female was sexually assaulted.

“People need that reminder that there's no safe level of alcohol consumption when getting behind the wheel of a vessel or vehicle,” Sanchuk said. “They're not only putting their lives in jeopardy, they're putting innocent people in the water and on our roadways in jeopardy.”