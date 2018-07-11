SIMCOE -

Building a reliable road between Port Rowan and Long Point is going to take a lot of patience and a substantial amount of money.

This week, Norfolk council approved a plan that will see the 3.2-kilometre causeway and a key bridge rebuilt as more or less one project.

Norfolk County already planned to widen and resurface the causeway this year while improving the road bed.

The bridge near George Lane wasn’t scheduled for replacement until 2024. However, on Tuesday, Norfolk council voted to replace the bridge as the last phase of the upcoming road project.

The overall project will not be cheap. The widening and resurfacing is expected to cost about $3.5 million. A new bridge could cost as much as $6.5 million.

Port Rowan Coun. Noel Haydt made an impassioned plea to combine the projects after receiving push back from his council colleagues.

Simcoe Coun. Peter Black in particular is concerned that a $10-million commitment could force the postponement of critical road work elsewhere in the county.

“It will be $11 million if we wait till 2024,” Haydt said. “It’ll cost more down the road.

“We need to finish the bridge. It was built in 1959. The residents of Long Point pay $4 million a year in taxes. And what do they get? They’ve got $2 million for Erie Boulevard since I’ve been here. The causeway is the only way in and out of Long Point.”

The situation on the causeway took on some urgency in May when the bridge at George Lane began to fail unexpectedly.

The old wooden structure spans a channel connecting the Big Creek Marsh with Long Point Bay. It had reportedly passed an engineering inspection in April.

Norfolk County responded with a temporary deck that should be good for the next several years. The bridge is again handling two-way traffic and an 11-tonne weight restriction was lifted after several weeks. The speed limit over the bridge remains 30 kilometres an hour.

The resurfacing and widening of the causeway could extend into 2019. Windham Coun. Jim Oliver said the bridge project itself may not be complete until 2020.

Norfolk engineer Gary Houghton said the project will be challenging because the causeway is the only road access into Long Point.

As such, one lane of traffic will have to be kept open for the duration. This will add to the cost of the project and the time required to complete it.

Houghton said the resurfacing and widening will be the easy part.

“The work on the causeway is not going to be as complicated as doing a street in town,” Houghton said. “When the work begins, it will go quickly.”

A representative of the Long Point Ratepayers Association attended Tuesday’s meeting to speak in favour of Haydt’s resolution.

Cottage owner David Cameron said Long Point residents were “euphoric” that Norfolk found a solution for the bridge so quickly after traffic restrictions were imposed.

Cameron noted that nearly 10,000 vehicles pass over the causeway on a busy day. He too believes the cost of replacing the bridge will be substantially more if the county waits till 2024.

Mayor Charlie Luke agreed, saying the unexpected failure of the bridge “totally changed the landscape.”

