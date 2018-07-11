Police blotter: Child locked in vehicle

A member of the Norfolk OPP was forced to break the window of a vehicle to save a young child in Waterford on Sunday.

Just before 9 p.m., the OPP was contacted by parents saying their four-month-old child was locked in their vehicle on Yin St. The vehicle automatically locked when the driver exited and the child was only inside for a few minutes.

The infant was in good health when removed from the vehicle, said police.

Fireworks put in garbage cans

Police are on the lookout for suspects that lit fireworks and threw them in a garbage can on Water St. in Simcoe.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, a male was walking around the area and placing the fireworks into various garbage cans.

Police are continuing to investigate and review security footage.

Herbicide sprayed on lawn

Herbicide was used during an act of vandalism in Simcoe last weekend.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, someone attended a property on Queen Street South and inscribed the letters “DEA” on a home with spray paint. An herbicide was also sprayed on the front lawn.

“Officers are reviewing security surveillance footage in an attempt to identify those responsible,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said in a news release.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand and Norfolk at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

NACL cash stolen

A large amount of money was stolen from a baseball complex in Simcoe on the weekend.

The food booth at the Lions Ball Park on Davis Street East was broken into in the early morning hours of Sunday. Stolen was a large amount of money raised by the Norfolk Association for Community Living.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Samsung tablet stolen

A Samsung Galaxy tablet was stolen in Simcoe this weekend.

Police were notified of the theft from a home on Colborne Street North on Saturday.

The tablet is black in colour. Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Wallets left in unlocked vehicles

Residents in the north end of Norfolk paid the price on the weekend for leaving valuables in unlocked vehicles overnight.

Two vehicles on Indian Line were entered in the overnight hours of Saturday. Wallets containing large amounts of cash were stolen.

Also stolen was a pair of Oakley sunglasses.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Trailer stolen near Walsingham

A trailer with an estimated value of $500 was stolen in South Walsingham last week.

The trailer went missing from a home on Walsingham Townline Road between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday.

The trailer measures nine feet by five feet. It is red in colour and was manufactured in 1988.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Shoplifting charges in Port Dover

A Brampton woman has been charged following a reported theft in Port Dover.

A woman was seen leaving the Surf Shop on Walker Street with a quantity of unpaid merchandise Sunday around 8 p.m.

“Upon exiting the store, the suspect was followed by the owner who immediately contacted police,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said in a news release.

“Officers arrived on scene, located the female and took her into custody without incident.”

The 47-year-old woman has been charged with theft under $5,000. She will answer the charge at a later date at the Norfolk County court house in Simcoe.