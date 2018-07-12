PORT DOVER -

The Ontario Provincial Police are more concerned than usual about the display of outlaw biker colours and insignia at this weekend’s Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover.

The OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau has noted an uptick in tensions between members of the Hells Angels and the Outlaws Motorcycle Gang.

Police are concerned that this could become a flashpoint as motorcycle enthusiasts from across Canada and parts of the United States gather at what could be the largest Friday the 13th event in Port Dover in the rally’s 37-year history.

Police ask members of the public to be cautious when buying souvenirs that suggest support for or affiliation with outlaw motorcycle gangs.

“Seemingly harmless activities like purchasing and wearing support gear of participating in charitable activities organized by these gangs directly fuel further illegal activities such as drug trafficking, violence and intimidation, and human trafficking,” the OPP said in a news release this week.

“Friday the 13th is an opportunity for the criminal element to siphon huge profits from this large gathering. The OPP warn the public that the open display or wearing of any recognized gang-related clothing or paraphernalia may put them at risk of being targeted by rival outlaw gang members this weekend.”

Chief Superintendent John Sullivan, commander of the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, says “The last thing we want is someone unintentionally getting caught in the middle for simply wearing the wrong T-shirt or ball cap.”