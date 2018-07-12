SIMCOE -

The provider of social housing in Norfolk and Haldimand is retooling for the future.

This could involve the sale of current assets to free up money for the construction of new housing units elsewhere.

Executive members of the Haldimand-Norfolk Housing Corporation shared their plan with Norfolk council this week.

HNHC’s plan is to sell housing assets that are due for upgrades but do not meet the social housing needs of the future.

Meanwhile, sites have been identified in Port Dover, Simcoe and Dunnville for the construction of apartment buildings that cater to the demand for one-bedroom units.

“We are not meeting the housing needs in either county,” HNHC president Jeff Miller told Norfolk council this week.

“Vibrant and complete communities provide employment opportunities, services, and sufficient shelter options for families to live and grow.”

HNHC owns 391 housing units in both counties. The estimated value of these units is $55 million. Of this, $24 million is unencumbered and could be sold to raise construction capital.

Many of these units need work. The corporation’s unfunded maintenance liability between now and 2030 is estimated at $11 million.

“Perhaps there are some buildings or properties we’re better off to leverage – to sell off basically,” HNHC CEO Deborah Filice told council. “Our unfunded capital budget is where we need to put our money.”

Demand for affordable housing is strongest in Simcoe, Port Dover and Dunnville.

The corporation’s wish list includes 23 new apartment units at its property at 219 Regent Ave. in Port Dover, a 30-unit apartment building at 150 Chapel Street in Simcoe, and a 30-unit apartment building in Dunnville.

To protect HNHC’s assets from unforeseen complications, the housing corporation has set up a development wing known as the Lighthouse Affordable Development Corporation.

Seed money is available from the Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation to get new social housing units off the ground. Haldimand-Norfolk Housing Corporation has applied for $250,000.

If approved, the funds would be devoted to technical studies and engineering drawings for the Port Dover project. Miller and Filice asked for Norfolk council’s endorsement at Tuesday’s meeting.

Council referred the regeneration plan to Heidy Van Dyk, Haldimand and Norfolk’s manager of social services and housing, for an opinion. Van Dyk will report back around the end of August.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Housing Corporation has provided affordable housing since 1975. HNHC housing stock is 100 percent rent-geared-to-income. The corporation owns 237 units in Norfolk and 154 units in Haldimand.

Local demand for affordable housing continues to grow. In 2016, there were 245 applicants on the waiting list. At the end of June, this had risen to 313.

Demand is highest in Simcoe with 125. Dunnville is next with 62. The total number of applicants from outside Haldimand and Norfolk is 46. The number of people from Port Dover on the waiting list is 11.

