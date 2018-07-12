Missing man located

SIMCOE -

A Lynedoch man, who was reported missing earlier this month, has been located.

Norfolk OPP were contacted on July 2 concerning Amos James Wilton.

Wilton had last been seen leaving a Council Street home in LaSalette at about 1 a.m. on June 30.

Police sought information from the public on Wilton's whereabouts.

On Thursday, police said Wilton had been located. The exact location was not provided. He was also reported to be in good health.

"The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their concern and providing information to investigators,” Norfolk OPP Constable Ed Sanchuk said in a release.