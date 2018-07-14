Motorcyclists injured in crash
PORT DOVER -
A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Friday afternoon.
The collision between two motorcycles occurred on Blue Line Road near Port Dover at shortly after 4 p.m.
Norfolk OPP says it appears the two motorcycles were traveling in the same direction when they collided.
A 66-year-old Niagara Falls man, who was operating one of the motorcycles, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. He was transported to local hospital.
The driver of the other motorcycle, a 40-year-old Niagara Falls man, suffered minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.