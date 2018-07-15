SIMCOE -

Most 21 year olds would be devastated to be diagnosed with Stage 3 testicular cancer – Simcoe's Mathew Shepherd isn't one of them.

“My first words were a joke, I asked if I should start a cycling career now because of Lance Armstrong,” he recalls. “I don't think anyone really got it, but I did and I think that set the tone for the next two years.”

The past 24 months have been hell on both Shepherd and his family. After that initial diagnosis in 2016, he was informed tumours had spread to his abdomen, lymph nodes, kidney, liver, and lungs.

In August 2016, he was in a palliative state and given a 50/50 chance of survival. The Simcoe Composite School grad was admitted to Juravinski Cancer Centre Hospital in Hamilton and received extensive chemotherapy. His treatment regimen remained, along with a host of surgeries, including one to remove his left kidney. In January of this year, Shepherd attended a checkup and learned cancer had returned in his lungs. To make matters worse, since his initial diagnosis he lost his father Robert and both of his grandmothers.

Still, somehow, Shepherd hasn't given up hope.

“You can't stop – there's nothing else to do,” he says matter-of-factly.

“It's either go forward or go nowhere.”

Shepherd's mother Amy Schram didn't handle the latest diagnosis as well as Mathew.

“The doctors told us not to get too overly excited, but you kind of want to because you think 'there's no signs of cancer' and go 'this is awesome',” she said. “I felt more devastated when it happened because I thought 'what can we do now? Is there anything they can do now?'. For me, that was the biggest thing.”

Shepherd has begun a new chemo regiment with consults from Princess Margaret Cancer Hospital in Toronto. The new plan of action is called Tandem Autologous Stem Cell Transplant, which initially included a 30-day inpatient stay for the procedure and recovery. He is about half-way through the process and remains in hospital in Toronto.

While Mathew shrugs off his positive outlook, it doesn't get past Schram.

“I think he's amazing,” she said. “Mat cried once and showed major anger, that was one time two years ago and he's never looked back since.”

For all he's been through, Shepherd said it's sitting at home recovering that's been the biggest challenge.

“I have a lot of free time and it's boring,” he said.

That doesn't mean Shepherd isn't making plans. A Niagara College graduate, he hopes to become a nurse and long distance cyclist in the future. In the meantime he wants other cancer patients to keep fighting just like he has.

“No matter how bad getting treatment seems and the side effects might suck and it will be terrible – you might want to end and stop, the alternative is worse,” he said.

“There's nothing I can do other than do what I'm told and hope for the best.”

Schram said that the staff and patients at both hospitals have been amazing, so too have her fellow co-workers at Norfolk General Hospital. Even a few local churches and the Simcoe Firefighters Association have donated funds to the family.

She hopes Shepherd's story resonates with young men – especially those ages 15-35 - to be on the lookout for testicular cancer.

“It's a young man's cancer and it's an embarrassing topic,” she began. “We always talk about breast cancer, we always talk about doing a breast self-exam, (but) we don't talk about doing a testicle self-exam.”

Those with Stage 1 testicular cancer have an over 90 per cent survival rate.

“To me, it's really important to get people to know it's out there,” she added.

“It could save a life.”

jrobinson@postmedia.com