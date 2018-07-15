Families enjoy nature festival

Norfolk non-profit Nature’s Calling held their annual wilderness festival, Rooted in Nature, outside of Normandale on Saturday.

“Our mission is to reconnect kids with nature,” Nature’s Calling executive director Bernie Solymar said.

The event is geared towards young families, with activities meant for kids aged two to 12.

“It is intended to bring families out,” Solymar said.

“We feel that it’s important not to just have the kids out and the parents to drop them off, but to actually come out with the kids and to experience nature.”

The event has a variety of activities to keep kids entertained and engaged, including a raptor show, tree climbing, face painting, indigenous games and a puppet show.

“Our motto is ‘protect what we know,’” Canadian Raptor Conservancy director James Cowan said.

“We feel that by kids getting educated, learning a few things and seeing a living, breathing bird, they want to protect it more than something they don’t know about.”

Cowan brought four raptors to the festival, including a great horned owl, a red tailed hawk, an eagle and a young screech owl.

Tara Crewe and her daughter, Brooke, went to the festival early during the day. Crewe said that she brings her daughter to events like this as often as she can, saying Brooke loves getting outside to catch spiders and snakes.

“I just like being outdoors and getting her involved in nature,” Crewe said.

This is the eighth time that Nature’s Calling has ran the festival. Attendance, however, has shrunk in recent years.

“The difficulty we’ve had these past three years is that we’ve had to change locations each year,” Solymar said, “and we’ve had a decrease each year because of that.”

Solymar is thinking of taking a break from hosting the festival to find a stable location where the nonprofit can host events regularly.

“Our hope is to wind up with our own property,” Solymar said.

“We can’t afford to buy it so we’re hoping for a long-term lease or, you know, maybe there’s somebody out there who wants to donate a property to us for what we do,” he chuckled.

