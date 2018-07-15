SIMCOE -

A lame-duck phase for Norfolk council lasting several months is a virtual certainty now that Coun. Noel Haydt will not seek re-election in Port Rowan-area Ward 1.

Haydt made his intentions known at the end of last Tuesday’s council meeting – the last before the lame-duck provisions kick in July 27.

In a brief statement to council Tuesday, Haydt said council and staff’s preference for council meetings in the early afternoon has made it impossible for him to commit to a second term.

Haydt said council’s decision to hold its July 3 committee meeting at 9 a.m. was the last straw. Haydt did not attend.

“The early starts are killing me,” Haydt said. “I can’t conduct my business and work at council at the same time. I’m not going to be knocking on doors this time around and asking people to support me. I won’t be running. I won’t be seeking re-election.”

Aside from his council duties, Haydt is a farmer and a partner in a computer business. Norfolk Mayor Charlie Luke thanked Haydt for his service.

“We appreciate all you’ve done,” Luke said. “All the best to you. You’re a hard worker and an ambitious young man. You have your priorities straight.”

Under provincial law, municipal councils lose decision-making authority when one-third or more of incumbents refuse to seek re-election. The deadline for filing nomination papers this year is 2 p.m. July 27.

This spring, Norfolk council was on course for lame-duck status after Port Dover Coun. John Wells, Windham Coun. Jim Oliver and Waterford Coun. Harold Sonnenberg signalled their intention to step away from municipal politics.

In June, Wells suggested he may reconsider but he still hasn’t filed his nomination papers.

Council’s lame-duck status may be academic with Haydt’s announcement Tuesday night.

As it stands, two of the four incumbents who have stepped aside or are wavering in their commitment would have to rejoin the race to negate a lame-duck interval.

During the lame-duck phase, decision-making authority would fall to senior county staff. They would not be allowed to mount new initiatives but would be expected to react if something urgent arose.

In the event of a public emergency, council’s decision-making authority would be restored.

The lame-duck interval would end when the new council is sworn in later this fall. The date of this year’s municipal elections in Ontario is Oct. 22.

With the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, Norfolk council is now on summer recess.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com