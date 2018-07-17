Norfolk Mutual, Wabisa plan merger

SIMCOE -

Two local insurance companies have agreed to merge.

Norfolk Mutual Insurance Co. of Simcoe and Wabisa Mutual Insurance Co. of Jarvis held separate special meetings July 10.

At these meetings, the companies agreed to merge into a new entity called Nova Mutual Insurance Co.

In a news release, the companies say the merger is attractive because it creates a new regional entity that expands the market territory of each. Amalgamation also creates opportunities to manage their respective businesses more efficiently.

“Long-term success as an insurance company can only come from a willingness to change, curating a strong team, and providing sustainable rates for policy-holders,” Norfolk Mutual and Wabisa said in a joint news release.

“This coming together has allowed for a broader distribution of insurance products and a more sustainable pricing for mutual policy holders through the geographical spread of risk.”

The amalgamation is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1. It is subject to the approval of the Superintendent of Financial Services.

If approved, Nova Mutual Insurance will have annual revenue in the range of $21 million and a surplus going forward of $23 million.

“This amalgamation will allow us to expand our service and products as a regional mutual insurer while keeping to our values of community-mindedness and mutuality,” Ross Gowan, chair of the Norfolk Mutual Board, said in the news release.

Barbara Bethune, chair of the Wabisa board, is also excited about the arrangement.

“Both companies come from a position of strength,” Bethune said. “The combined result will be greater than the sum of the parts.”

According to the company website, Norfolk Mutual Insurance Co. was formed in Simcoe in 1881 to provide fire insurance for farmers and other rural residents at an affordable rate.

One of the founding members of Wabisa was the Walpole Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. It came into being following a meeting of rural stakeholders in the Walpole Township hall in July, 1867.

In 1970, Walpole Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. merged with Saltfleet and Binbrook Mutual Fire Insurance to form Wabisa Mutual.

