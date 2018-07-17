Police blotter: Two injured in hit-and-run crash

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man involved in a hit-and-run crash near Hagersville this week.

Monday night around 9:45 p.m., a vehicle travelling westbound on Indian Line collided with a vehicle travelling eastbound.

A man and woman in one vehicle were treated for their injuries in hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was last seen fleeing north on foot on New Credit Road. Police describe him as an Indigenous man about 30 years of age with a thin build and short in stature.

The man has short brown hair and was wearing a dark T-shirt, shorts and sandals.

Members of the OPP’s Emergency Response Team and an OPP canine unit searched for the suspect but came up empty.

Anyone with information related to this collision is asked to contact the Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand and Norfolk at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Theft from construction site

Tools and copper products with an estimated value of $19,000 were stolen from a construction site in Dunnville last weekend.

The property was locked in sea containers at Fairview Avenue School. Around 6:20 a.m. Monday, a construction worker attended and noticed that the containers had been broken into.

Police have determined that the theft occurred sometime between 3 p.m. Saturday and early Monday morning. Those responsible had to penetrate a security fence before breaking into the storage units.

Haldimand OPP are investigating.

Driver, 71, hurt in crash

A 71-year-old male driver crashed into a building on King Street East in Hagersville last week. On July 12 at 2:46 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to the scene where a witness reported a vehicle collided into a building and the driver appeared injured. Paramedics transported the driver to a local hospital with minor injuries. The man was driving a pickup travelling west bound on King Street East when it veered off the roadway. The man was charged with careless driving.

Motorist charged with stunt driving

A 19-year-old man from Toronto was charged with stunt driving in Caledonia July 15. At 2:56 a.m., police were patrolling at Argyle Street North. near Caithness Street, when a vehicle attracted their attention. The officer noticed the vehicle continued travelling north onto Highway 6 at speeds more than double the posted 80 km-h speed limit. His driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was also seized and impounded for seven days.

Hamilton driver facing impaired charge

Haldimand OPP responded to a traffic complaint after a citizen reported concerning driving behaviour of a vehicle travelling on Haldimand Road 17 in Cayuga on July 14. At 9:51 p.m., officers stopped the vehicle on Kohler Road. Police said they detected signs of impairment While speaking with the 29-year-old male driver, who was subsequently arrested. He is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood and driving a motor vehicle with open container of liquor. His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded.