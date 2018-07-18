Cities join rural Internet project

SIMCOE -

Charter members of the SWIFT Internet initiative are watching nervously now that several cities are angling for a share of its $180-million development fund.

The latest to climb aboard is the City of London. The city of 390,000 has thrown $690,000 into the pot and will expect this and more to be spent expanding its fibre-optic network into outlying areas.

London is just the latest urban area to pile into what began as a campaign to get high-speed fibre-optic cable into underserviced rural areas of south-western Ontario.

Other recent arrivals include the City of Orillia, the City of Windsor, Niagara Region and Waterloo Region.

SWIFT stands for South-Western Integrated Fibre Technology. SWIFT began in 2015 as an initiative of the Western Ontario Warden’s Caucus.

WOWC’s 15 upper- and single-tier municipalities are largely rural. They lobbied Ottawa and Queen’s Park for funding several years ago after realizing that investment and new residents were passing them by because of a broadband deficit.

SWIFT’s evolving mandate was the subject of intense discussion at a stakeholders meeting in March.

Officials from rural municipalities grilled executives hired to execute the SWIFT mission over plans to welcome urban municipalities into the fold.

WOWC members fear urban areas will use their heft and political clout to hive off a significant share of the provincial and federal money earmarked for rural Internet.

There are also concerns rural municipalities will be forced to the back of the line during the installation of fibre-optic cable.

Norfolk Mayor Charlie Luke is watching the situation closely. He intends to speak up if he sees SWIFT deviate from its core mission.

“They (the cities) seem to be Johnny-come-lately to this,” Luke said Wednesday. “I didn’t see them pull out their chequebooks at the outset. We’re monitoring this, for sure.”

SWIFT CEO Geoff Hogan says including cities is essential to ensuring the maximum number of households and businesses receive state-of-the-art service in a timely and affordable manner.

Hogan says telecommunication companies that can build and maintain rural infrastructure are based in urban areas. Helping them expand their networks into underserviced areas will increase the customer base they need to maintain and expand the system further.

As well, the lure of SWIFT subsidies will populate the field with telecom providers willing to compete for customers. Where there is competition, Hogan says, there is competitive pricing and competitive service.

“Our vision has always been broadband for everyone, including cities,” Hogan said Wednesday. “To service the rural, you start with the urban. We have to start where the telecoms are.”

Hogan added that telecommunication companies wanting SWIFT funding will have to sign contracts committing them to extend fibre networks into areas that are not as profitable as urban and suburban settings.

“There will be significant penalties if they don’t build into rural areas,” Hogan said. “We will be able to force them to build.”

Hogan added “The market works best when you have a lot of competition. The market takes care of itself when you have a lot of competitors.”

Municipalities have contributed $17 million to SWIFT in addition to the $180 million provided by senior governments.

SWIFT is expected to extend high-speed Internet to 3.5 million underserviced customers in 350 communities when completed around the year 2030. Hogan suspects the initial $180 million won’t be enough and that Ottawa and Queen’s Park at some point will be lobbied for a top-up.

